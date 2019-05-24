Pistols used in Miri home robbery the real deal — Sarawak CP

MIRI: The firearms used by the robbers in the recent incident at Taman Serene Jelita here were genuine, according to Sarawak Police Commissioner Dato Azman Yusof.

He said police have widened their investigation to determine how the suspects had acquired the pistols to prevent future incidents involving the use of firearms.

“The firearms used by the robbers were found to be genuine, so the question that arises is how they were able to get their hands on those firearms.

“This is what we are pursuing further in order to get to the bottom of things,” he told reporters during a visit to the district police headquarters here yesterday, adding the two pistols were likely smuggled into the state.

Azman also urged the public, especially Mirians, to channel all relevant information that could lead to the arrest of the third robber who is currently on the run.

He stressed that the incident did not involved elements of gangsterism, and was instead a ‘localised’ crime.

He said police are also tightening the noose in the hunt for the fugitive suspect, and are working hard to bring him in.

“As for the motive of the crime, we are still investigating but I believe we will be able to find out what it is soon enough, as there are witnesses to this case who can tell us more about what had happened.”

Meanwhile, during his visit, Azman presented certificates of appreciation and cash donations to the two policemen who engaged in a shootout with the armed robbers.

“On behalf of the Royal Malaysia Police, the Sarawak contingent congratulates both policemen who successfully performed their duties,” he said.

Sarawak Deputy Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Dzuraidi Ibrahim, state Management Department head Datuk Zamani Hamdan, Miri police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah and deputy OCPD Supt Mohd Sabri Zainol were among those present.