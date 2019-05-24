Police examine armed robberies caught on cameras in Penampang

PENAMPANG: Police are in the process of examining closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings following a series of armed robberies taking place here in Penampang.

District police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said several armed robberies were captured on CCTVs showing suspects armed with machetes robbing outlets between May 14 and May 23.

The first incident took place on May 14 when a suspect who was wearing a crash helmet was seen entering a cake shop at 7pm and threatening employees with a machete before taking the cash register machine.

The second incident took place about a week later (May 22) where a suspect, who was also wearing a crash helmet, entered a bakery shop and threatened the employees with a machete before walking out from the shop at 7pm.

The following day (May 23), a CCTV recording showed five men with face masks entering a 24-hour convenience store at Towering while armed with knives around 3am.

Haris urged anyone with information on any of these cases to contact the Penampang police CID at 013-679 1700.