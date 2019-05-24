RM288 million Telipok-Kiulu-Randagong road ready in November – Rina

KIULU: The RM288 million Telipok-Kiulu-Randagong road is expected to be completed in November this year, said Federal Rural Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun.

Rina, who spoke to reporters when met at Kampung Pukak Bridge construction site here on Thursday, disclosed that 90 per cent of the project had now been completed, with two bridges still under construction.

“Today (Thursday) I am here to inspect the progress of the Telipok-Kiulu-Randagong road, which stretches 60 kilometres and involves three districts, namely Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Ranau.

Initially, this road was expected to be completed in March 2019, she said.

“However, due to several issues such as land acquisition and weather conditions, the project is now expected to be completed in November 2019,” said Rina.

Once completed, Rina said the the Telipok-Kiulu-Randagong road would serve as an alternative road for those who wish to travel from Kota Kinabalu to Ranau,

Hence, the journey will now be shortened by 30 minutes.

She pointed out that the road would also benefit the 20,000 people living in the 26 villages along the road, including the schoolchildren as there are eight schools along the road.

“Before the construction of this road, some of the schoolchildren had to walk to school but now they don’t have to. The villagers can also transport their produce to the city easier, and this will definitely uplift their economy,” added Rina.

With the completion of the new road, Rina hoped that it would boost the economy of the villagers living within the vicinity.

It is understood that the road will start from Telipok in Kota Kinabalu, and it will pass through Kiulu (Pukak, Pahu, Sinulihan, Lokos, Toboh) in Tuaran before ending in Kampung Rondagong in Ranau.