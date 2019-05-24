Senior citizen held over alleged rape, molest of adopted daughter

KUCHING: Police arrested a senior citizen Wednesday for having allegedly raped his 17-year-old adopted daughter on three occasions dating back to two years ago.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the 65-year-old man was detained at his house in Jalan Matang, here around 4.45pm following a report lodged by the teenager’s school teacher.

“The victim revealed the matter to her teacher after being queried on her frequent absence from school.

“Following his arrest, the man admitted to having molested and raped his adopted daughter,” he said yesterday, adding the suspect has been remanded until May 29 for further investigation.

Aidil said the victim told police she was first molested by the suspect two years ago, and that the second and third incidents both happened last week on the same day.

“The girl said the latest two incidents took place on May 17, whereby the suspect first molested her at their house before bringing her to a nearby bush and raping her,” he said, adding the suspect had also threatened the victim not to reveal the matter to anyone.

Despite being threatened, he said the victim told her adoptive mother of the rape, but was allegedly told by the latter that she would only lodge a police report if her husband repeated the act.