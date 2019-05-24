Training opportunities for CIS students

KUALA LUMPUR: Technical and vocational stream students in Chinese independent secondary schools (CIS) may join training programmes at the 32 training institutes under the Manpower Department and receive the Malaysia Skills Certificates.

Human Resource Minister M.Kula Segaran said the ministry would also offer the vocational training officer (VTO) course to technical and vocational education and training (TVET) trainers from schools that meet the terms and conditions set by the Skills Development Department.

“The ministry may allow students from schools under Dong Zong to attend training programmes at 23 industrial training institutes (ITI), eight advanced technology training centres (ADTEC) and a Japanese-Malaysian technical institute through an aptitude test.

“The ministry can also award the Level 3 Malaysia skills certificate and Level 4 Malaysia skills diploma to TVET trainers via recognition of prior achievements,” he told reporters after the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the ministry and Dong Zong in Kajang near here.

He said the ministry would also consider applications for loans or scholarships to eligible students to further their studies in TVET, VTO and other programmes.

Kula Segaran said the move to provide opportunities for CIS was important to fill the lack of non-Malay participation in TVET institutions, as well as to meet labour market needs.

Meanwhile, Dong Zong chairman Tan Tai Kim said TVET education began in 1987 at CIS and presently, 19 such schools were offering the programme involving 2,046 students.

“But the students faced a setback as the vocational certificates were not recognised, so with the signing of the MoU, the students are hopeful of pursuing their ambition,” he said.

Besides allowing the students to continue their studies at the manpower department’s training institutes, the MoU would also help Dong Zong gear the CIS towards recognition as registered training centres under the skills development department.

Kula Segaran said a proposal for all ITIs to stay open until 11 pm for the public to attend classes and continue their studies in TVET after office hours and on weekends and public holidays, was being studied. — Bernama