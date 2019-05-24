Warisan denies issuing ID to foreigners – Azis

KOTA KINABALU: Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman has strongly denied both the state government and Parti Warisan Sabah are giving out identification car to foreigners.

It is said that the party’s logo including that of the state government were printed in application forms and distributed to foreigners alleging that the government is giving out identification cards to them.

Azis however strongly denied the case and believed a syndicate was involved in trying to create controversy and to tarnish the image of Warisan and the state government.

“I’m taking this matter seriously after several photos showing Parti Warisan logo and the state government being printed in application forms meant for foreigners to apply for identification cards.

“The syndicate’s modus operandi in using the party’s logo, it is believed, aims to convince foreigners that Parti Warisan Sabah will approve their application by paying a certain amount of fees.

“I strongly deny the involvement of Parti Warisan Sabah and the state government in this activity and it is believed the syndicate’s main purpose is to create a perception that Warisan is involved and to create controversy within the community and to slander the party’s image,” he said in a statement yesterday when responding to several photos that had gone viral in social media showing government forms for foreigners’ registration with Parti Warisan Sabah logo on it.

Azis, however, believed that such acts were purely politically motivated because by using the party’s logo, the syndicate would be able to manipulate foreigners desperate in getting identification card.

The Sepanggar Member of Parliament, therefore, urged anyone with information of this syndicate to immediately lodge a police report so action can be taken against those involved.

Meanwhile, National Registration Department (NRD) public relations officer Siti Mariani Ayob, in a statement also denied the involvement of NRD or its officers in issuing identification cards to foreigners in Sabah.

“NRD can assure that the photos, which went viral in social media, showing application forms for identification card are not official documents or forms that were issued by the department.

“Therefore, NRD will be lodging a police report soon and is ready to give our full cooperation to the police and other government agencies pertaining to this case.

“NRD also urges the public not to believe or to spread false information to avoid unwanted confusion and disturbance of public order.

“NRD would also like to emphasise that the department had never appointed any agency or individual to act on behalf of the department for any official matter.

“All official documents issued directly by NRD and not to be given to the public freely,” she said.