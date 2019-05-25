Airlines must show net fares – Kamarudin

KUALA LUMPUR: All airlines are required to show the net price of the ticket fare in accordance with the Malaysia Aviation Consumer Protection Code 2019 (MACPC) effective June 1.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Kamarudin Jaffar said the amendment had been gazetted on May 10 with the aim of eradicating hidden charges such as charges for card payment and administrative fees.

“Airlines must disclose the final price of a flight ticket for advertising as well as during ticket purchases.

“The final price should include basic fares, as well as all charges payable to airlines, taxes and fees charged by the government and fees and charges set under any written law and fuel surcharge,” he told reporters here today.

He said this after the launch of the FlySmart mobile app and announcement of the MACPC amendments. Also present were MAVCOM executive chairman Dr Nungsari Ahmad Radhi.

“MACPC contains definitions regarding the rights of the consumers and the procedures of lodging a complaint. It also outlines financial penalties that may be imposed on companies if they don’t comply with this user protection code,” Kamarudin said without specifying the penalty rate.

He added that the Transport Ministry and aviation industry players are supportive of the amendments set by the Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) in an effort to enhance the protection of consumer rights and the quality of services in the aviation industry.

Among the amendments set forth in the consumer protection code is that refund of the airline ticket must be remitted to the flight passenger within 30 days from the date of request for a refund.

The airline is only allowed to charge a maximum processing fee of five percent if the purchased ticket is non-refundable.

Meanwhile, Nungsari said FlySmart was upgraded to mobile applications for consumers’ convenience and easy access via their mobile phones.

FlySmart, introduced in June 2018, is a website that contains information on consumer rights, travel tips and platforms for users to lodge complaints regarding aviation services. – Bernama