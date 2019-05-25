Customs Sarawak set to meet RM1 billion collection target

KUCHING: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department Sarawak is set to achieve its collection target of RM1.087 billion this year, says its director Dato Sharifah Malimah Tuanku Taha.

She observed that Customs Sarawak had exceeded its monthly target in April, which achieved 101.2 per cent of the collection rate.

“Such success is made possible through the tireless efforts by all officers, across all ranks, as well as also through six operations conducted since January, with the objective of increasing the department’s collection,” she said at Customs Sarawak’s ‘Loyal and Citizen-Friendly Assembly’ at its headquarters in Jalan Tun Abdul Rahman Yakub here yesterday.

Sharifah Malimah also said the department’s compliance division had also issued 34 Bills of Demand (BODs) seeking claims amounting to RM17,426,493 and for this, she commended her local team for their hard work.

In addition, she said Customs Sarawak had brought 18 cases to court, involving individuals and companies, for selling cigarettes and liquors without paying customs duties.

On a separate note, Sharifah Malimah called upon the top management of the Customs Department to evaluate the performance of its personnel in Sarawak and award them with promotion should the management find their performances were up to mark.

“Promoting qualified personnel would enable them to carry out their tasks more efficiently and at the same time, allow them to cope with rising cost of living,” she said.

Meanwhile, several Customs Sarawak personnel received certificates recognising their promotions at a ceremony yesterday.

“To those receiving the certificates recognition, I wish you all the best and I hope that with such recognition, you would continue to be committed to your job and complying with all the department’s rules and regulations,” said Sharifah Malimah, who also congratulated two Customs Sarawak women personnel for placing the top two positions in the ‘Weapons Assembly Challenge’ held during Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2019.