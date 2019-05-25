Forest Dept seizes lorry laden with logs

KUCHING: An enforcement team from the Forest Department Sarawak seized a lorry laden with 70 logs of various sizes in Jalan FAC Rambungan-Kuching at 8.15pm on Thursday.

“We stopped and inspected a lorry carrying the logs and found the driver unable to show any documents for the logs. Checks revealed that the logs do not have any stamp from the department which is an offence under Section 95 (1), Sarawak Forest Ordinance,” said a department spokesperson in a press release issued here yesterday.

The value of the seized logs are estimated at RM15,000.

All seized items related to the case including the lorry, three lorry keys are kept at the Forest Department Kuching Regional Office for further action.