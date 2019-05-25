Mukhriz seeks forgiveness from Johor Sultan

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir yesterday sent a letter to the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar to seek forgiveness for his mistake in not shaking hands with Sultan Ibrahim at Istana Abu Bakar, Pekan on Thursday.

In a statement here, Mukhriz said in the letter, he had admitted to His Royal Highness that the mistake was due to his own negligence.

“This mistake also does not reflect the polite nature of the Kedah people,” he said.

Yesterday, a 14-second video featuring Mukhriz allegedly refusing to shake hands with the Johor ruler and his son, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail during the fifth Sultan of Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah funeral ceremony in Pekan on Thursday, went viral.

In the video, Mukhriz was seen only raising his hand when it was his turn to shake hands with Sultan Ibrahim before shaking hands with Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Sultan Ahmad Shah.

Mukhriz’s actions received flak from netizens and also Johor Umno Youth who asked him to apologise to the Sultan of Johor. —Bernama