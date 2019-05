KUCHING: Sarawak Labour Department assures employers paying employees in cash is not an offence in Sarawak following a statement by its Semenanjung Malaysia counterpart that employers who do so will be compounded.

The Sarawak Labour Department in a press statement said under the Labour Ordinance (Sarawak Chapter 76) it is not an offence to pay salary by cash.

Those who need further information can contact the headquarters at 082-242261 or any other offices in Sarawak.