Price control scheme period for Gawai and Raya extended – Chong

SIBU: The duration of the Festive Season Price Control Scheme (FSPCS) for the Gawai Dayak Festival this year has been extended to 14 days, compared to seven days before.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister Chong Chieng Jien said this during a press conference after the launching of the implementation of the FSPCS for Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak held at Sibu Central Market today.

Chong added that the duration of the FSPCS for Aidilfitri was also extended to 30 days, compared to 15 days before.

He said the 14 day period would start from today till June 7, while the 30 day period for Aidilfitri would take place from May 21 to June 19.

“The Ministry has identified 14 items for the Gawai Dayak Maximum Control Scheme and 18 items for the Aidilfitri maximum Control Scheme this year.

“Thus, we urge traders to adhere to the directive issued. We are not out to penalise them but if they flout the law, appropriate action will be taken against them.

“In addition, traders should also ensure that they display the pink price tag on controlled items,” he stated.

According to him, the maximum price scheme for Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak was implemented to help people buy food supplies at reasonable prices.

Those who fail to comply with the regulations would face action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

Under the Act, individuals could be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed up to three years, or both, or a compound of up to RM50,000. For companies, the fine is up to RM500,000 and the compound up to RM250,000.

For failing to display the pink price tags on controlled items, individuals would face a fine of up to RM10,000 or a compound of up to RM5,000, while companies would be fined and compounded RM20,000 or RM10,000, respectively.