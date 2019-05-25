Rain is forecast for May 30-31

KOTA KINABALU: Rain is expected to fall in late afternoon on May 30 and 31, so it may be wise to bring an umbrella and a raincoat if you’re heading to the Hongkod Koisaan to see the finals of the State-level Unduk Ngadau competition.

“Generally, we are expecting good weather in the morning and rain in the evening in the west coast and interiors, especially the mountain ranges,” said new Sabah Meteorological Department director Ambun Dindang when contacted yesterday.

He said that those concerned with the weather pattern can call up his office at 088413690 for updates.

They can only get updated information at www.met.gov.my.

A check at the website showed that Sabah will experience wet weather for the entire of next week.

On May 31, last year a heavy downpour began sometime around 3pm and lasted till the wee hours of June 1 that left many people drenched and stranded at the Hongkod Koisaan as many roads were flooded, including the Donggongon township and the Sigah roundabout.

The Kaamatan venue attracted a lot of patrons on that day as many were keen to see the state-level Unduk Ngadau pageant.

The winner of the competition last year was Hosiani James Jaimis who represented Inanam.

Fortunately Hongkod Koisaan was spared from being flooded as it is sited on higher ground.

Nevertheless, those who want to remain in the comfort of their own home may still be able to watch the live telecast of the contest on the Era Sabah Facebook.