SEB: Pan Borneo works caused unplanned power disruptions

KUCHING: Damage to electrical facilities due to construction work along the Pan Borneo Highway Project has caused over 200 unplanned power supply disruptions, inconveniencing customers in the vicinity and jeopardising safety.

In a statement, Lau Kim Swee, chief executive officer of Syarikat Sesco Berhad (Sesco) – Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB)’s utility arm – said the corporation is deeply concerned as safety incidents and unplanned supply interruptions continue to be recorded despite numerous engagements with the relevant third-party contractors on safe work practices near electrical installations along the project route.

From October 2016 to last month, SEB recorded 210 unplanned outages related to Pan Borneo Highway Project works. This is in addition to the 488 planned shutdowns for shifting of poles and other related works over the same period.

“We have taken proactive measures by sending our technical teams to deliver safety briefings and to check on our infrastructure, in trying to ensure a safe working environment so nobody will be in harm’s way.

“However, safety related incidents are continuing to happen. In addition, these incidents are leading to an increase in the number of power interruptions,” Lau said.

According to the statement, carelessness by contractors have resulted in damaged underground cables due to excavation works, broken and slanted poles, broken overhead lines, as well as lines struck by machinery.

In some cases, injuries have also been recorded.

The press statement said over the weekend, there were two emergency shutdowns for two consecutive days in Spaoh due to damaged assets and unsafe conditions at Pan Borneo Highway project worksites.

At Enteban, an overhead line pole cracked and almost fell to the ground after being knocked by a lorry. At Lubok Antu junction and Pentik, emergency shutdowns were necessary to repair slanted electricity poles due to the same cause posing a danger to the public especially road users.

At Roban on May 8, more than 400 customers experienced an eight-hour outage when an underground cable was damaged by highway excavation works near the Roban junction.

The pulling force of the accidentally excavated cable led to equipment leakage and subsequent power failure at Sarawak Energy’s Roban Bazaar 33/11KV substation.

Technical teams mobilised from Sri Aman and Sarikei were able to contain the leakage and speed up repair and restoration works.

Areas affected included SMK Kalaka, Roban post office, Roban clinic, Sungai Anak, Plunga, Roban Lama, Lichok, Brayang, Bratong, and Ulu Sebetan.

In Sri Aman, 51 cases affecting supply to customers were recorded over the last two and a half years.

Urging third-party contractors to work closely with Sarawak Energy, Lau said the incidents could be avoided with proper planning, consultation, and precautionary actions.

“Safety at work at construction sites needs to be enhanced to lessen the number of these incidents from occurring. Meeting deadlines for project completion should never be at the expense of safety,” he said.

The statement said Sarawak Energy has actively issued warning letters and stop work orders to contractors who breach safety standards when working near live electric cables as a proactive measure to avoid such incidents.

The letters are copied to the Electrical Inspection Unit (EIU) under the Ministry of Utilities, Department of Occupational Safety and Health (Dosh), and the project owner.

Contractors need to comply with the Electricity Ordinance, the Electricity Rules 1999, and the Occupational Safety and Health Act 1994 when carrying out works within the vicinity of high-tension cable or other electrical infrastructure to ensure the safety and health of all persons involved.

“Please do not assume the location or depth of the underground cable. Taking basic precautionary measures will ensure the safety of the contractors and their workers. We have seen fatalities occur when contractor staff are exposed to the danger of working too near to the lines and this is unacceptable. These unnecessary incidents can have tragic consequences,” Lau warned.

“All contractors must comply with the safety requirements. Contractors with Sarawak Energy are at risk of having their contracts terminated if they do not comply with our safety standards – we are serious about safety and want everybody to go home safely.”

Contractors can contact Sarawak Energy’s 24/7 Call Centre on 1300-883111 or email [email protected]