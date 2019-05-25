Silam Warisan lodges police report against Facebook user

LAHAD DATU: Silam Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) yesterday lodged a police report against a Facebook user, TJ Jamain.

Its vice chairman, Abdul Rahman Hamid, said the report was lodged after the Facebook user’s posting of an identification card application form that used the party’s logo.

He said the report was lodged to strongly deny that Warisan had ever issued such form and never asked any party to act as intermediary.

“Warisan also has never had any kind of cooperation with any party on such matter.

“We hope the relevant authority could take action against this Facebook user as well as the individual(s) responsible for distributing the form as it tarnishes the image of Warisan,” he added.

On Friday, Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman had also issued a statement strongly denying that the state government and Warisan were giving out identification cards to foreigners.

Azis believed that this could be the work of a syndicate trying to create controversy and tarnishing the image of Warisan and the state government.

Also present during the lodging of police report were Silam Wira chief Isham Shah Hassan and Wirawati Silam chief Rosniah Itin Tuar.