SRDC replenishes its libraries with 1,551 new books

SIBU: Sibu Rural District Council (SRDC) recently purchased 1,551 books from the Big Bad Wolf Book Sale in Petra Jaya, Kuching and would distribute them to its five libraries.

Council deputy chairman Robert Lau Hui Yew said the council has set aside RM15,000 for the purchase of new books. “We still have the balance for more books in the near future,” he added.

The council’s main library is in Sibu Jaya. The four smaller ones are one each in Selangau, Durin, Bawang Assan and Rantau Panjang.

Of the new books, 857 are in Bahasa Malaysia, 402 in English and 292 in Chinese, Lau said, adding that 50 per cent of the new books will go to its Sibu Jaya Library.

“Most of the books in English are from overseas.

“In the past, the council would purchase the books from the local bookshops. However, the range of the topics is very limited,” he said.

Encouraging the public to visit the various libraries, Lau said the children in particular are encouraged to pick up the reading habit.