Stop looking for scapegoats on PTI issues – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU: Warisan should stop looking for scapegoats and blaming previous administration on the proliferation of illegal immigrants (PTIs) in Sabah, said STAR Sabah chief Datuk Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

The Keningau member of parliament and Tambunan assemblyman said nobody is denying that the issue of illegal immigrants has been a protracted problem.

However to simply point fingers at one person namely former chief minister Tan Sri Musa Haji Aman is a cheap shot, he said in a statement yesterday.

Jeffrey said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Ajis Jamman’s unfounded allegations on Musa’s involvement in Project IC is based on one man’s perspective published in a book.

“Is it a conclusive study? Was Musa ever found guilty of such conduct? Did the RCI on illegal immigrants prove Musa’s involvement?” he asked.

In fact during the RCI, he said there were repeated testimonies that there were syndicates selling dubious MyKads to illegal immigrants.

“I also wish to question in what capacity is Ajis making his statement? Is he speaking as the Deputy Minister of Home Affairs or Warisan Wira chief?”

Jeffrey said Azis’ statement seems to be incongruent, sounding like deputy minister one minute and a politician the next.

“I also wish to know why Warisan needs to issue two lengthy statements by its party leaders.”

Jeffrey said there is no need to be so jittery and defensive if there is claim on non involvement on the issue.

“Nonetheless, I like many wish to ask whether under Musa’s administration, were there spates of squatter fires breaking out throughout Sabah in such a short period of time?

“During the former administration, were there rampant stories of mobile National Registration Department (NRD) trucks appearing soon after the fires, whereby strangely enough not a single casualty was ever reported?

“I also wish to ask during the previous administration how often you encountered postings of photos and videos in the social media alluding to documentation being granted to illegal immigrants.

“Did the previous government ever suggested setting up a colony for illegal immigrants on a border island?

“Where there is smoke, there is fire,” he said.

Azis has strongly denied both the state government and Parti Warisan Sabah are giving out identification card to foreigners.

It is said that the party’s logo including that of the state government were printed in application forms and distributed to foreigners alleging that the government is giving out identification cards to them.

Azis however strongly denied the case and believed a syndicate was involved in trying to create controversy and to tarnish the image of Warisan and the state government.

National Registration Department public relations officer Siti Mariani Ayob also denied the involvement of NRD or its officers in issuing identification cards to foreigners in Sabah.