Students hurt in motorcycle-car collision

TAWAU: A Form Six college student and a Form Five student were hurt after the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Proton Suprima car at the SM Teknik junction, yesterday.

District acting police chief Superintendent Nor Azizulkifli Mansor said the 19-year-old male rider was hurt on the thigh and hip while the 17-year-old female pillion rider was slightly injured in the 6.30am incident.

He said investigation showed that the 49-year-old car driver was headed to SK Muhibbah Raya from Taman King Fook while the victims were from Taman Semarak and on the way to SM St Patrick.

The accident happened when the car driver entered the SM Teknik junction while the victims were travelling on the main road, he said.

Nor Azizulkifli said due to the close distance, the victims were not able to avoid crashing into the left side of the car.

He added that the male student was treated at the Tawau Hospital emergency ward while the female student received outpatient treatment. The car driver was not hurt in the incident.