Think of ways to attract blood donors, hospitals urged

KOTA KINABALU: Think outside the box to usher in more blood donors and overcome the shortage of blood, especially during the festivities, urged Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Ming Fung.

Poon said the number of donors would drop to 20% during the festive months like Ramadan, Chinese New Year and school holidays.

Moreover, he said so many people out there were not only unaware of the government’s health benefits offered to donors but also the importance of donating blood to save lives.

“Every month we need about a minimum of 6,000 pints of blood and out of which, 2,000 (go) to Thalassemia patients,” he said during a blood donation drive at Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) 2 here yesterday.

“Due to festive seasons, Ramadan and Chinese New Year as well as school holidays, there is actually a reduction in blood donation.

“We urge the public to also come in and help because a drop of blood can really help a lot of people,” he said.

He pointed out that the hospital will take note of blood contributions and offer better treatment such as fast lane services to the people.

“I’m hoping and I am also encouraging the hospital, in particular the blood bank, to think out of the box on how and what way we can actually encourage and bring awareness of the benefits to the community at large,” said Poon.

“I am sure there are not a lot of people who are not actually aware about the benefits of blood donation and how we can help a lot of people.

“I am encouraging them to really sit down not only with themselves (but) also with the NGOs,” he added.