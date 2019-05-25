Traders urged to sell goods lower than maximum price scheme

PENAMPANG: Deputy Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Chong Chieng Jen called on traders to sell selected goods lower than the controlled maximum price scheme during the Aidilfitri and Kaamatan Festival celebrations.

Chong said the price controlled goods scheme period had been doubled compared to the previous year’s festivities and 4,557 premises had been monitored since three days ago nationwide.

“These are the maximum (prices) that we set after consultation with all the stakeholders and also after we looked at the prices in the past few months. We have a price where it would not be impossible for the traders to make a profit, (or) anything like that and it will not be too burdensome to the consumers, that is number one.

“Traders are encouraged to sell below (the maximum price set) if they can still make profit,” he said at a press conference at Bataras Hypermarket at ITCC Penampang here on Thursday.

“For hypermarkets, they may be able to do that. Because of the volume, the cost of purchase (for consumers) is cheaper. But if you go to the more outskirt and inland area, because of the cost of transport, they sell at a maximum price. So that is why (even when) the maximum price is fixed, the selling price may vary a bit,” he added.

Chong reiterated that the maximum price scheme for Hari Raya Aidilfitri is from May 21 till June 19, 30 days longer compared to 15 days last year, and the Kaamatan Festival started yesterday until June 5, 14 days longer than last year.

“All the traders, let’s cooperate. This is after all a festive season, so let everybody be happy,” he urged.

Chong said the ministry had identified 20 types of goods and 14 goods for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Kaamatan Festival maximum price scheme respectively.

Consumers nationwide can get further information on its portal www.kpdnhep.gov.my.

The people can also lodge reports on unethical and non-compliant traders to KPDNHEP through the same portal or email [email protected], contact call centre 1800886800, Ez ADU smartphone application, Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) +60388826245/6088, Malaysia Government Call Centre (MYGCC) +603 80008000, WhatsApp +60192794317, or visit any 73 KPDNHEP offices throughout the country to lodge a report.