Vietnamese use electric pulse to fish in Malaysian waters

KOTA KINABALU: Vietnamese fishermen are using a new technique known as electric pulse fishing to fish in Malaysian waters.

This illegal activity was uncovered by security forces when they intercepted three Vietnamese trawlers about 68 nautical miles and 76 nautical miles southwest of Layang-Layang Island on May 21.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Sabah and Labuan director Rear Admiral Kamaruszaman Abu Hassan said 33 Vietnamese fishermen, including three captains, were apprehended by the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) during the operation.

“Inspection on the three fishing trawlers found they were carrying out illegal fishing in our waters.

“Investigation also revealed the fishermen were using a method known as electric pulse fishing to catch fish.

“This method was uncovered when the navy found a number of electrodes which produce electric field to catch fish,” he told a press conference at the MMEA Sepanggar yesterday.

Also present was Royal Malaysian Navy operation officer Captain Azhar Bahrun.

Kamaruszaman said RMN managed to intercept the trawlers and detained all 33 Vietnamese fishermen and handed them to MMEA for further action.

“We also uncovered some 900 kilogrammes of fish believed caught through electric fishing,” said Kamaruszaman, adding that the suspects, aged 16 and 55, were remanded for further investigation.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 14(3)(b), Section 15 abd 26(1)(c) of the Fishery Act 1985.

Meanwhile, Azhar said RMN’s duty is not only to protect the country from security threats but also to cooperate and provide assistance to other enforcement agencies.