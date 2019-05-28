Wednesday, May 29
Abang Johari and Juma’ani to host Hari Raya Open House at BCCK

The Chief Minister’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house received overwhelming response from the public last year. File Photo

KUCHING: Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and his wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang will be holding their Hari Raya Open House on the first and second day of Hari Raya Aidilfitri at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

According to a press statement from the Chief Minister’s Office, Abang Johari and Juma’ani will receive guests and well-wishers from 10am until 4pm on both days.

Visitors are advised to be decently dressed when visiting.

A free bus shuttle will be available to transport visitors from ‘Padang Pasir’ (near the Kuching Divisional Mosque) and the Old Dewan Undangan Negeri building to BCCK and vice-versa.

