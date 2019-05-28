Handbook on investigative techniques launched, backed by S’wak govt

KUCHING: The Sarawak government is placing major emphasis on operations and investigations into illegal activities happening within the state.

Acting State Secretary Datu Jaul Samion said this at the launching of the handbook entitled ‘Guide to Investigation’ by Mohd Firdaus alias V. Spencer of the State Security and Enforcement Unit (UKPN) at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, Petra Jaya here today.

“The publication of this book is a timely one as it touches on the basics of investigation processes, techniques and areas that any investigator should be familiar with in order to carry out quality investigations,” Jaul was quoted as saying in a press statement.

Jaul also stressed on the importance of the three pillars namely intelligence, operation and investigation, all of which were essential in the analysis of many cases.

He expressed confidence that the book can also act as a framework to compliment any type of investigative skill even though the materialisation of it stemmed from the perspective of a former law enforcement officer.

“Investigators should master many types of knowledge, skills and abilities in order to obtain strong evidence that can help to build up cases against culprits to charge them in court.”

He opined that substandard investigations did not only cause wastage of resources and manpower, but criminals would also have the impression that they were safe from the law, thus increasing the rate of illegal activities.

Jaul expressed his gratitude towards UKPN for publishing an essential book that could help government agencies throughout the state to increase the rate of prosecutions of criminals.

The author of the handbook, Mohd Firdaus, has vast experience in the law enforcement field.

He served in the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) for 16 years before being appointed as the head of the Sarawak branch in 2008.

He also sat in various committees after being transferred to the Royal Malaysian Police Sarawak whereby several commendation letters were awarded to him for outstanding services.

Currently, Mohd Firdaus serves as a Principal Assistant Director (Security Services) in UKPN.

Among those who attended the launch event include Dato’ Dr Chai Khin Chung, Director of UKPN, Abdul Rahman Sebeli Senusi, Director of State Implementation Monitoring Unit (SIMU) and representatives from various local agencies.