Malaysia’s last male Sumatran rhino dies of heart failure

KOTA KINABALU: A post-mortem on the death of the last remaining male Sumatran rhinoceros in Malaysia, named Tam, showed it died of cardio pulmonary failure (heart failure).

State Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said the post-mortem was conducted by veterinarian Dr Zainal Zahari Zainuddin and his team from the Borneo Rhino Alliance hours following Tam’s death at midday yesterday right through the night.

She said Tam’s right kidney was compromised with severe calculi – uremia – affecting all other organs and blood production.

“Major blood vessels ruptured inside abdomen. Cause of death is cardio-pulmonary failure,” she said in a statement, here today.

She said the abscesses likely resulted from a urinary tract infection, which was treated with intravenous antibiotic.

“Other medications administered in May included anti-inflammatories, intravenous infusion of vitamins and minerals, stomach acid reduction medications and tranquilizer.

“Tissues were collected for bacteriological and histopathological examination, which will be carried out in independent laboratories, and the results may take a few weeks,” she said.

Liew said Tam’s age at death will never be known, as the published age of 35 years during his capture in 2008 was the best guess. – Bernama