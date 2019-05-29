Council, association to beautify Penampang

PENAMPANG: The Penampang District Council will be working together with the Sabah People’s Rights Association to spearhead beatification works in the district.

In an effort to achieve the goal, Sabah People’s Rights Association president Lee Pun Yee chaired a meeting with the representatives of the PDC to discuss about the issues concerning the environmental landscape in Penampang.

“It has been a while since someone did anything to clean up Penampang. We can see that even our trees here had been destroyed by termites due to this.

“I, on behalf of the Sabah People’s Rights Association, would like to assure the people of Penampang that the PDC is currently working on this problem,” Lee told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, PDC’s Head of Landscaping Unit, Daniel Jonathan Matayun said that the council is currently planning to change the landscape of Penampang, something that has not been done for more than 20 years now.

“We plan to change everything. We want to make Penampang a better place for everyone, both in terms tourism and residential,” he said.

Daniel said that the PDC would gladly welcome anyone or any party that would like to assist them in their quest to beautify Penampang.

“It is time for a change…with the new government, we are going to have a new landscape,” he added.

Also present at the meeting was PDC executive officer Tang Yang Ming.