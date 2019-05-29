Curtin engineering students visit Pan Borneo bridge construction site

MIRI: Twenty-one Curtin University Malaysia (Curtin Malaysia) students from its Department of Civil and Construction Engineering recently went on a site visit to enhance their knowledge of bridge construction in the ongoing Pan-Borneo Highway project.

The visit to the bridge project site across Sungai Miri was organised by Curtin Highway Infrastructure Research and Innovation hub (CHIRI) and Curtin Civil Society (CCS), said Curtin Malaysia in a press statement.

The students comprised those taking the civil and construction engineering courses in their second, third and fourth years, as well as two undergoing foundation programmes.

They were accompanied by senior lecturer Dr Wong Kwong Soon and programme coordinator Meheron Selowara Joo.

Upon arrival, the visitors were briefed by Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) construction manager Michael Ting Ing Ung on the ongoing construction of Pan-Borneo Highway; and engineer Deanly Chuo Kuong Chung from Taiko Odyssey Sdn Bhd who explained the process of beam launching for the construction of the 150m concrete bridge with pre-stressed I-beam girders.

The students later viewed the bridge construction drawings and had discussions with project engineers Macdirglieh Garai and Ting Nik Kiat to better understand the processes involved in the construction. This was followed by a visit to the bridge site.

There, Chuo explained to them the operation of the mechanical beam launcher used in the launching of beams and the building of the bridge foundation, as well as the construction of the reinforced earth wall adjacent to the bridge abutment.

The students also observed the pre-stressed beam-laying at the casting yard.

Curtin Malaysia Department of Civil and Construction Engineering head Assoc Prof Muhammad Ekhlasur Rahman said it was important for universities to extend their teachings beyond the classrooms, and site visits were part and parcel of Curtin’s engineering curricula.

He said the department would regularly organise site visits for its students to enrich their experience and enhance their understanding of concepts taught by lecturers.

Such visits had taken students and their lecturers to sites in Miri, Kuching and Bintulu, as well as in Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia.

Muhammad Ekhlasur added that Curtin Malaysia was fortunate to be located in Miri, which is currently experiencing a construction boom, offering ample opportunities for such site visits, including on its campus where two campus expansion projects are underway.

The ongoing Miri Central Sewerage System and the Pan-Borneo Highway projects also offer opportunities for students and staff to visit and acquire knowledge out of the classroom.