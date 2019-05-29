Don’t be content with meagre income, Madius tells indigenous community

KIULU: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Wilfred Madius Tangau said the indigenous community should nurture excellence and not to have the feeling of gratitude over meagre income, especially involving family economic status.

Although not all, Madius said in fact, the reality is that the Kadazandusun community is often categorized as a tribe that is still far behind in various sectors.

“Our community is very capable; we can move forward and advance successfully in any aspect of life. Many have reached their pinnacle in life; but still with a lackadaisical attitude, and this tendency of being content with meagre achievement should be put aside,” he added.

Madius, who is also the president of UPKO and Tuaran member of parliament, added, “Whether we will succeed or not, it all depends on our attitude combined with a committed effort and whisper of prayer. Let’s focus on achieving that in order for our tomorrow to be much more better than today.”

Madius said this when asked to comment on his speech during the launching of the UPKO Tuaran Kaamatan elebretaion held at the Dewan Kiulu yesterday.

He further said the personality of farmer Lumpihoi Yangking had proven that the Kadazandusuns are actually very successful and progressive people.

Lumpihoi, 89, from Kelawat who is named as Tuaran District Outstanding Farmer of The Year 2019, has been planting rice since the age of eight on three acres of land.

Even though it is only planting paddy but it is enough to be turned into an inspiration so that the community will strive and move forward in life until they can attain success that they can be proud of in whatever fields they endeavor in.

Also present during the event were UPKO honorary president Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, Pagination assemblyman Datuk Abidin Madingkir, UPKO Supreme Council members, Tamparuli Sub-District assistant district officer Joseph Bangguan and Tuaran District Council executive secretary Jackley Gielbert.