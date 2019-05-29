Duo admit killing Grab driver

KOTA KINABALU: Two men have been arrested by police following the discovery of a body in a bush in Tuaran, which authorities believe is related to the disappearance of a Grab driver four days ago.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said the suspects were arrested around 9.50 pm at a parking lot at 1Borneo Shopping Centre, here on Monday.

The suspects, a local and a foreigner in their 20s, were said to be the main suspects in the murder of Mohd Hanafiee Jaafar, 27, who was last seen on Friday.

“Both suspects admitted to killing the Grab driver and they told the police that they also dumped the body in a bush at Sabandar in Tuaran,” Omar told at a press conference here yesterday.

Police have identified the decomposed body as that of Mohd Hanafiee after his mother made the confirmation.

“The mother confirmed that was her son based on his physical body and the clothing that he wore,” said Omar, adding that the body had been handed to family members for burial.

Hanafiee was last seen on Friday morning, doing his normal full-time Grab services.

Records from the Grab company shows the last pick-up location by Hanafiee was in Kingfisher Park at 4 am on Friday (May 24) while the destination was Tuaran.

That was the last time Hanafiee was seen before his abandoned Proton Saga car was found with blood stains inside at Indah Permai on Saturday.

A decomposed body was later found in a bush at Sabandar around 4 pm on Monday before police detained the two men about five hours later in 1Borneo.

Omar said investigations were still ongoing while police believed the motive was robbery.

“Investigation is still ongoing and police are unable to reveal too much information that could jeopardise the investigations. But we will notify the press of any progress,” he said, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.