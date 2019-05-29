FITTERS diversified expects to maintain 2018’s bullish momentum this year

KUALA LUMPUR: FITTERS Diversified Bhd has expected to maintain its last year’s bullish momentum in the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2019, on the back of improved results in all business segments.

Managing director Datuk Richard Wong said the key contributor would be property development and construction division following the completion of [email protected] Putra landed residential development in Sungai Buloh by end-2019.

Other segments that showed strong performance included water infrastructure projects, fire services, as well as renewable and waste-to-energy divisions, he told reporters after the group’s annual general meeting here yesterday.

Wong said the group had also targeted to launch the next phase, [email protected] Putra, in the second half of 2019, to meet strong demand for affordable homes.

Meanwhile, he noted that the rising number of water infrastructure projects indicated better prospects for FITTERS’ HYPRO PVC-O pipes division as the group continued to receive increasing orders, which would keep it busy for the rest of the year.

The group’s subsidiary Molecor (SEA) Sdn Bhd had installed over 450 kilometres of HYPRO PVC-O pipes across 10 states in Malaysia, including Perlis, Kelantan, Terengganu, Sabah, and Sarawak since 2015.

He said the group also saw better prospects for its fire services division in the current financial year as it had been participating in more tenders compared with last year.

“We are seeing an increase in tenders for high-rise buildings, as well as expected growth in construction activities on greater market confidence, as the government has decided to proceed with key infrastructure projects,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the group’s renewable and waste-to-energy segment was expected to post an improvement following the commencement of power supply to the national grid from its two-megawatt biogas power generation facility since March 2018.

“We also continue to optimise the segment’s businesses to achieve better profitability,” said Wong. — Bernama