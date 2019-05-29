Gobind hopes facebook will make the world more connected

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo hopes that Facebook will continue to explore opportunities to work with local businesses and communities to create a more connected world.

He said with Facebook’s enhanced presence and commitment in Malaysia, as evidenced by the new expanded office here, it is a key step towards helping to improve the digital skills of Malaysian small and medium enterprises (SMEs), empower them to grow their businesses and connect with the rest of the world through education, insights and tools to succeed.

“Facebook’s work here is key and we look forward to seeing more of it. We applaud efforts like the ‘Made by Malaysia, Loved by the World’ initiative which is helping empower over 2,000 businesses in Malaysia to equip them with the tools to export their products.

“This initiative will also arm them with digital online capabilities for growth beyond Malaysian borders and increase employment,” he said at the opening of Facebook Malaysia’s new expanded office at Q Sentral here by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad yesterday.

Gobind also commended on the Facebook Blueprint free training programmes that impart skills and provide tools for the business community, which have given many SMEs the much-needed boost and confidence to take their businesses to another level.

He said his ministry also looks forward to work more closely with Facebook, particularly in the area of Community Standards Enforcement.

“While there is some form of recognition of the need to urgently deal with hate speech, there are also other forms of expressions which may pose threats to our nation’s stability, harmony and national security,” he said.

Meanwhile, Facebook Malaysia country director Nicole Tan said Malaysia is an important country to Facebook, contributing to the company’s continued growth in Asia Pacific.

She said over 23 million Malaysians were on Facebook platform every month, connecting with family, friends, businesses and communities.

“The country’s economy is in the midst of a societal and digital transformation, coupled with a tremendous push for industrial growth, technological innovation and entrepreneurship. It is exciting to be part of this,” she added. – Bernama