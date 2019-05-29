Grab driver murder: Company vows to assist in investigations, minimise risk to drivers and passengers

KUCHING: Grab Malaysia’s priority is always to protect the safety of its community, the ride-sharing company said in light of the recent incident in which its Grab driver-partner in Sabah, Mohammad Hanafiee Jaafar, was killed while on the job.

“While we strive for zero incidents across the millions of rides that we enable on a monthly basis, some incidents do occur and are unfortunately caused by individuals with harmful or malicious intent,” Grab said in a statement today.

“However, we remain steadfast in our commitment to minimising the risk of safety incidents for both our drivers and passengers alike.”

Grab’s team will also be reaching out to Hanafiee’s family to make arrangements to provide the necessary support, the company said.

“On behalf of the Grab family, we offer our deepest condolences to the family of our Grab driver-partner, Mohammad Hanafiee Jaafar, during this time of loss. He was a hardworking individual and one of our top performing driver-partners. We are deeply saddened that the incident occurred while he was working hard to earn a living.

“As soon as the matter was reported, Grab reached out to PDRM and provided all the necessary information to aid in their investigation. This included a photo of the suspect and the necessary information from our passenger selfie verification feature built into the Grab app. This technology has contributed significantly to PDRM’s investigation that led to the arrest of two suspects in this case,” the statement continued.

Grab said it would continue to develop tech-driven solutions, community awareness and education programmes.

“With the initial roll out of the passenger selfie verification, passenger-initiated crimes on our platform have declined by 30 per cent as a result of it being launched as a requirement for all new users. We expect this to improve further as we introduce this requirement to even more users on our platform.

“Through proactive steps, we will continue to work with the authorities such as PDRM to reduce the incident rate on our platform and within the community,” it said.

Grab requested that the public refrain from sharing the victim’s personal information on social media to respect the privacy of the family during this difficult time.