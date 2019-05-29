Hawker’s hand gets caught in sugarcane juice machine

TAWAU: A hawker injured her right hand after it was caught in a sugarcane juice grinding machine yesterday.

Era Fazirah Ramli, 25, injured her hand in the incident at Block 5, Kampung Sentosa, at about 10 am.

The Sabah State Operations, Fire and Rescue Centre said in a statement that it rushed a Fire Rescue Tender and a seven-member Emergency Medical Rescue Service squad from the Tawau Fire and Rescue Station to the village after receiving an emergency call.

“The firefighters managed to free her hand from the machine and gave her first aid before she was sent to the Tawau Hospital,” said the statement.