HSL gathers staff for CSR beach clean-up in Telok Melano

KUCHING: Over 35 employees from Hock Seng Lee Bhd (HSL) spent their weekend collecting rubbish, plastics and other non-biodegradable synthetic material waste along the beach at Telok Melano in Sematan last Saturday, as part of the group’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

This beach clean-up was the fifth series of events that HSL had planned for the year since it rolled out its CSR programme ‘Healthy Bodies, Happy Minds’ last December.

According to HSL corporate communications manager Cheryl Cheah, it was also the first time that HSL took part in a beach clean-up.

“Most plastics, unless (they are) biodegradable, remain on land or in the ocean for hundreds of years and like it or not, plastic pollution is a very serious problem. We have all seen the effects that plastics have on marine animals – grim images of sea turtles and whales dying from ingesting these materials aren’t something new. Even sea birds are being injured and killed by the plastic waste in our oceans.

“We first heard about the pollution in Telok Melano when a social media post went viral in February, just two weeks

after the opening of the newly-completed Telok Melano-Sematan Road.

“When we found out that the massive influx of visitors to Telok Melano had caused pollution to one of the most beautiful beaches in the state, we wanted to do our part in restoring it to its former glory,” Cheah said.

Coordinated by HSL Human Resources and Corporate Communications Department, the company-wide outreach programme encouraged staff from various departments including those from accounts, project management, human resources and administration, to rally together for the noble cause.

The activity also meant to encourage teamwork amongst HSL staff and foster good working relationships, Cheah said.

The HSL volunteers drove more than 140km from Kuching to Telok Melano for the clean-up party, and headed back to Kuching in the afternoon.

Telok Melano community head Amezan Abdul Hassan, who was present during the clean-up, expressed his gratitude for the HSL team’s effort.

Cheah added: “The team members worked together and collected more than 50 bags of rubbish in that brief period they were there. It was just shocking, especially for those who saw the reality of the situation and how badly polluted our beaches really were.

“We definitely hope to come back and do more of such activities in the future because at the end of the day, the cycle of pollution would affect all of us – we might only have contaminated food on the dining table if we don’t start doing what’s right.”

For more information, contact Cheah at 082-332 755, or visit hsl.com.my where there is a dedicated CSR page.

The company welcomes CSR ideas from the public.