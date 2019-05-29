JCI Lutong shines at state-level convention in Sarikei

MIRI: It was a great moment for members of Junior Chamber International (JCI) Lutong as they bagged seven awards during the grand finale of JCI Area Sarawak Convention 2019, staged in Sarikei recently.

The Lutong chapter of the youth organisation won the awards for ‘Most Supportive Local Organisation (LO)’, ‘Most Outstanding Publication’, ‘Best Local Organisation Secretariat’, ‘Most Outstanding Area Officer’ (Kueh Sze Ling), ‘Outstanding Mandarin Oregon Debate Competitors’ (winners Sia Chu Ning, Rebecca Lau and Evelyn Goh), ‘Mandarin Oregon Debate Competition Best Debater’ (Sia Chu Ning), and ‘Best English Public Speaking Competitor’ (winner Leslie Lau).

When met by The Borneo Post, Leslie said the winners from the Sarawak-level event would compete at the national convention, to be held in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah from Oct 10 to 12 this year.

Adding on, he also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity and also the knowledge gained from his involvement in JCI.

“I have learned and grown so much with JCI, in terms of public-speaking and communications skills.

“The platform that JCI has had offered is actually beyond what I have imagined,” he said.

According to Leslie, JCI Lutong’s main focus is to enhance personal growth and the level of teamwork of its members through various community services.

“At the same time, it aims to inspire each member, and identify their potential in becoming community leaders.”

The convention in Sarikei gathered representatives of 12 JCI chapters from all over Sarawak.

The participants took part in various meaningful activities including a quiz on parliamentary procedures, English and Mandarin public-speaking competition, as well English and Chinese ‘Oregon’ debate events.