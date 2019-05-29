Man charged with eight counts of terrorism-related offences

KUALA TERENGGANU: A construction worker was charged in the Sessions Court here today with eight counts of terrorism-related offences including making threats to attack the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in Subang Jaya.

The accused, Mahadi Mamat, 34, nodded to indicate he understood when all charges were read out before Judge Wan Azimah Yaacob.

According to the first and second charge, Mahadi was alleged to have sought support for a terrorist act by making threats to attack the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, Subang Jaya and threatened to kill four Malaysian citizens, via the ‘Sejati Sejiwa’ WhatsApp group.

He was alleged to have committed the offences at Kampung Teris, Hulu Terengganu between Jan 7, 2019 and May 5, 2019 and charged under Section 130J (1) (b) of the Penal Code (Act 574), which is punishable with imprisonment for life or for a term not exceeding 30 years, or with a fine, and also liable to forfeiture of any property used or intended to be used in connection with the commission of the offence, upon conviction.

For the third charge, Mahadi was alleged to provide firearms training to members of the ‘Sejati Sejiwa’ WhatsApp group in its preparation to commit a terrorist act.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the same location, time and date and was charged under Section 130F (a) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which provides maximum jail term of 30 years and liable to a fine, if convicted.

For the fourth charge, he was alleged to have ordered the group members to commit a terrorist act and he was charged under Section 130F (b) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which carries maximum imprisonment of 30 years and a fine, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, for the fifth and sixth charge, Mahadi was alleged to have obtained six pipe bombs and a semi-automatic CZ 75 B pistol and 15 bullets of Luger 9mm bullets to commit terrorist acts.

He was charged under Section 130JD (1) of the Penal Code (Act 574) which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine.

For the seventh charge, he was alleged to have recruited several individuals to join the ‘Sejati Sejiwa’ WhatsApp group to commit terrorist act and he was charged under Section 130E of the Penal Code (Act 574) which provides a maximum jail term of 30 years and also liable for a fine upon conviction.

On the last charge, Mahadi was alleged to have in his possession items related to the terrorist group Daesh in a mobile phone and charged under Section 130JB (1) (a) of the Penal Code (Act 574), which carries a maximum jail term of seven years and a fine, shall also be liable to forfeiture of any such item.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Izhanudin Alias ​​prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

The court fixed July 9 for mention of the case. – Bernama