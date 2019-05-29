Najib “shocked and upset” upon learning that someone put money into his accounts – Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness told the High Court here today that former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak appeared “shocked and upset” upon learning that someone had transferred money into his private accounts.

Ihsan Perdana managing director Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman, 58, said Najib, however, did not instruct him to lodge a report either to the police or the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) pertaining to the fund transfer transactions.

He said Najib showed such reactions when they met his (Najib’s) residence in Langgak Duta here after he (Shamsul Anwar) was remanded by the MACC in 2015.

The 37th witness said this during the re-examination by deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Saifuddin Hashim Musaimi in the trial of Najib who is facing seven charges involving SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds totalling RM42 million, which entered its 20th day today.

Muhammad Saifuddin: After being remanded, did you see Najib?

Dr Shamsul Anwar : Yes.

Muhammad Saifuddin: You said he (Najib) was shocked and upset after learning that somebody had transferred money into his accounts, did he tell you to lodge a police report or to report to the MACC?

Dr Shamsul Anwar : No.

Meanwhile, when cross-examined by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the witness repeated that the former premier was shocked when told about the money transferred into his account.

Muhammad Shafee: How was his reaction?

Dr Shamsul Anwar: He was shocked and upset…he said somebody put the money in his accounts…and that he did not even know about the transactions, (and he wondered) why the transactions (were done) through my company (Ihsan Perdana).

Muhammad Shafee: Was his action was genuine or (was he just) acting like an actor?

Dr Shamsul Anwar: He was genuine.

Muhammad Shafee: If you knew they were Najib’s accounts, would you not transfer the money?

Dr Shamsul Anwar: Yes.

Muhammad Shafee: You can also go to his home or office to ask regarding the corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects?

Dr Shamsul Anwar: Yes…and also through SMS and WhatsApp.

Muhammad Shafee: You are very comfortable with Najib?

Dr Shamsul Anwar: Yes.

Dr Shamsul Anwar added that most of the CSR programmes under Ihsan Perdana were Najib’s ideas and he had genuinely wanted to help alleviate the suffering of the people.

Najib, 66, is charged with three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million.

Hearing before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. – Bernama