Need to gazette more historical sites in Miri city — Lee

MIRI: A proposal has been put up for Sarawak Museum Department to gazette more historical sites here in city.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Lee Kim Shin who revealed this said there is a need to gazette these historical areas as they are of great value to the people and the city.

He cited the old wooden Piasau bridge across Miri River which was built in the early 1950s as an example, saying gazetting it as a historical site would be good for tourism.

“Other areas which had been listed in the proposal are Sri Tanjung Government Rest House, Tanjung Lobang Lighthouse and the Miri Airport Road Outcrop, among others,” Lee told The Borneo Post yesterday when contacted over the proposal to gazette more of the city’s historical sites.

The Senadin assemblyman apart from adding to the city’s appeal in terms of tourism, the gazetted sites would also serve as future reference for research works.

Meanwhile on Monday, Lee held a briefing with Miri City Council (MCC) officials to update them on the latest tourism programmes being lined up for the city.

He called on the council to improve tourism-related infrastructure and amenities and suggested that they collaborate with the private sector to improve public facilities such as toilets.

“I would also like MCC to beautify green open spaces in residential areas, because it is an eyesore when such open spaces are overgrown with weeds. The council should come up with a plan to make such places into parks or recreational areas for the residents,” he said.

On an unrelated issue, Lee was happy to note that the effort to establish Friendship City status between Miri City and Nanning City in China, is progressing well.

He said both parties are currently in the process of discussing the contents of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the matter, adding the signing ceremony will take place either here or in Nanning City.

Among those present during Lee’s briefing were Miri mayor Adam Yii, deputy mayor Julaihi Mohamad and MCC secretary Morshidi Fredrick.