New fees at Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park unreasonable – LDP

KOTA KINABALU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Central Youth Movement leader Sim Fui has criticized the unreasonable fees imposed by Sabah Parks at Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park in spite of the worn-out, dilapidated facilities on the islands.

Sim said he had received complaint from a local dive guide named Michael that foreign tourists were charged RM50 each for diving within the perimeter of the islands on top of an entrance fee of RM20.

Meanwhile, he said domestic tourists had to pay RM20 for diving and RM5 entrance fee.

“Visitors who want to barbecue on the islands have to pay an extra RM20 each, which could add up to a sizeable sum.”

According to the guide, he said many of the charges were unreasonable considering the state of the facilities on the islands.

“If the facilities are clean and well maintained, then the fees are worth it.

“However, the situation is exactly the opposite. For example, the tools provided by the management for barbecue are dirty and rusty and the facilities are limited.”

Sim said he heard that Sabah Parks had come out with the new fee schedule on April 30 this year.

However, he pointed out that travel agencies were not officially notified about the fee revision, adding that the tour guides were only informed about the matter verbally by the island management.

Furthermore, he said the new fee system took effect immediately without any grace period for tour guides.

“The tour operators have made numerous complaints to the relevant authority but to no avail.

“The new fee system has been forcibly implemented without allowing operators time to make adjustments.”

Sim said the facilities on the islands, such as public toilets and rest areas, should have undergone major upgrade to cope with the growing number of tourists.

“The tour guides are willing to pay the fees provided it is worth it.

“At the moment, the fees imposed do not commensurate with the facilities provided on the islands.”

For instance, he said Sapi Island often encountered disruption in water supply, leaving large number of tourists without water to clean themselves after swimming in the sea, particularly during the peak season between June and September.

He stressed that the authority could impose the fees provided they also improve the facilities on the islands.

“The costly charges and appalling facilities are not only putting travel agencies in an unpleasant predicament, but also leave a bad impression on tourists.”

As such, Sim hoped that the government would give travel agencies a grace period before imposing or revising the fees.