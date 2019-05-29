Police step up enforcement and awareness campaign as Gawai, Raya nears

Police demonstrate their skills as they simulate a snatch theft in action, and how they would take down the would-be thief.

KUCHING: A two-pronged awareness campaign on road safety and housing security was launched in conjunction with the Hari Gawai and Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations this morning.

Sarawak Crime Prevention and Community Security head Datuk Hasbullah Ali said the campaign will start from May 29 to June 12 and will be held simultaneously nationwide.

“With this campaign, we (the police) hope to minimise the number of road accidents as well as to encourage homeowners to properly lock and secure their homes when they travel to their hometowns or villages,” said Hasbullah during the launch of ‘Ops Selamat 2019’ in Kubah Ria.

He also called upon motorists to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition and able to travel long distances, as well as to adhere to the law and be considerate to other drivers.

He also revealed that the police have identified a total of 58 black spots (accident prone areas) in Sarawak – with the most located along the Pan Borneo Highway between Sibu and Bintulu.

On another note, homeowners can visit the nearest police station and fill up a special form to inform the police that their house will be vacant during the celebration period.

“Besides filling the form, homeowners should also inform their neighbours on how long their house will be vacant,” he added.

During the campaign, a total of 750 officers from different safety and rescue agencies will be on duty.

During Ops Selamat 2018 (in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri last year), Sarawak recorded a total of 680 accidents, which included ten fatalities.

Also present at the launch were State Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu and Bomba state director Khirudin Drahman.