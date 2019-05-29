Primary 1 pupils to learn Science and Maths in English next year

KUCHING: The Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research will kick off the teaching of Science and Mathematics in English next year starting with Primary One pupils.

Its minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong estimated that around 1,046 out of 1,265 primary schools throughout the state would be undergoing this modified dual language programme (DLP) following the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) offer for Sarawak to be the first state to fully implement the teaching of the two subjects in English.

“This programme is very much similar to DLP but we do not have to fulfill conditions such as maintaining and guaranteeing the school’s achievement in Bahasa Melayu subject, adequate resources, readiness of the school and parental support.

“Under the modified DLP for Sarawak, we just have to maintain the programme so long as parents agree to it,” he told a press conference at his office at Baitulmakmur Building here today.

According to him, a total of 2,657 teachers need to be trained to teach Science and Mathematics in English to Primary One pupils by next year of which 1,005 teachers will be teaching Science in English, 1,275 for Mathematics and 377 for both subjects.

“For the first year, we have estimated a cost of RM9 million to cover the training of teachers as well as printing of textbooks and materials,” he disclosed, adding that he would be requesting for funding from MOE and that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg is also prepared to assist in this.

He also noted that his ministry had also identified teachers from the Teachers Training Institutes (IPGs) who are qualified to teach English and that Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas), Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak, Curtin University Malaysia and UiTM Sarawak are ready to train the teachers.

“Once the teachers start teaching Science and Mathematics in English, this means that the pupils will be spend around seven-and-a-half hours every week learning the language.

“By the time they complete Primary 6, most of them would be quite confident to speak in English,” he remarked.

Currently, English are taught at primary schools for six periods each week while Mathematics and Science comprise of six and three periods per week respectively.

Also present were Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Research permanent secretary Datu William Patrick Nyigor, deputy permanent secretary Dr Abdul Rahman Deen and State Education Department director Dr Azhar Ahmad.