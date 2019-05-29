RWMF 2019 going green with eco-friendly initiatives

KUCHING: The upcoming Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2019 will feature eco-friendly initiatives in order to promote the concept of ‘responsible tourism’.

Sarawak Tourism Board chief executive officer Sharzede Saleh Askor said STB had lined up several initiatives to promote the concept to festival goers and visitors in an effort to raise awareness of environmental issues.

One of the eco-friendly initiatives announced by Sharzede is the installation of 20 water stations throughout Sarawak Cultural Village, the festival site.

“In an effort to discourage the purchase of single-use plastic water bottles, we are collaborating with Cuckoo International to have the water stations to be installed all over the site.

“We are also encouraging festival goers to bring along their own water tumblers to the festival and they can fill up their bottles at the water station for free.

“In turn, this will drastically reduce the number of littered plastic bottles,” she said during the RMWF 2019 press conference held at 11 Ridgeway here yesterday.

She noted that 60,000 littered plastic bottles were collected at the venue during last year’s RWMF.

It is learnt that a limited-edition stainless-steel collapsible drinking cup is available for purchase.

“The portable cup will ensure that festival goers will not litter plastic cups,” she added.

In an effort to encourage festival goers to throw away their waste at the rubbish bins, the #UrBins project will be initiated at the festival.

According to Sharzede, the project will invite creative artists to draw on the bins to make them more attractive to festival goers.

She also announced that festival goers will be provided with shuttle buses to reduce the number of vehicles congesting at the festival venue, thus reducing the carbon footprints emitted by the vehicles.

In a statement, Trienekens returns to RWMF to provide bins and bin liners, creative signage and posters in order to assist festival goers to segregate their waste accordingly between recyclables and food waste.

It is also stated that STB will employ Biji-Biji Initiative in the important task of synchronising waste management across multiple waste stations, enlisting the help of local university students and mobilising them to carry on the task.

“The resulting collection of non-biodegradable recyclable materials will be sent to be recycled, while food waste is used by Worming Up, a local initiative that converts food waste into bio-protein for fertiliser and animal feed for local farmers. At the same time, the volunteers will spread messages on topics related to recycling and food waste composting, raising public awareness among festival goers.”

The volunteers alongside festival-goers will also work together to clear up the site from rubbish with the ‘Green Warriors’ initiative.