Sabah to shoot most expensive movie

KOTA KINABALU: Craze Below the Wind, the most expensive movie ever made in Sabah, is calling for Sabahan investors to support the local production.

With a budget of RM1.5 million, the movie is an adventure comedy that entails the protagonist navigating his way through obstacles to deliver a mystery luggage from Tawau to Kota Kinabalu in order to save his sister.

The film will be directed by Katak Chua, a renowned filmmaker in his own right.

Kota Kinabalu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KKCCCI) president Datuk Michael Lui said a movie made in Sabah was the most effective way to expose the beauty and diverse cultures in the State to the world.

“The film industry also has a spillover effect, such as creating job opportunities, wooing foreign funds, boosting the tourism industry and promoting local products,” he said in a press conference on an investment sharing session for Craze Below the Wind here yesterday.

While movie investment was a relatively new concept in Sabah, Lui said it was instrumental in enabling a film to be produced and marketed.

He said the movie production was a thriving industry globally and a key sector for many countries.

“Sabahans may be unfamiliar with the film industry but it actually holds enormous potential.

“We should be offering more movie investment opportunities to Sabahans.”

Lui said the chamber would always support products that were made in Sabah.

“We believe that a heightened awareness to support locally produced products will stimulate the growth of the State’s economy.”

Meanwhile, Chua said Craze Below the Wind would involve 150 cast and crew, over 90 per cent of whom were locals.

“It is the biggest production in the history of Sabah.”

He said the story would take the protagonist on a journey from the east coast to the west coast of Sabah, including tourist attractions in Kundasang, Ranau and Sepilok.

“The movie will not only show the attractions in Sabah, but also feature our local culture, languages and dialects.”

Local celebrities and prominent individuals will be cast as characters in the movie.

Craze Below the Wind will start filming in August this year, editing will be done between September and November, and promotion in December.

Presently, Chua said the movie had secured RM550,000 of the total budget of RM1.5 million, including a RM400,000 grant from the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) as well as from Froggy Planet and Can Bah Production.

“We still need RM450,000 in sponsorship and RM500,000 in investment,” he said, adding that investors will be credited as executive producer or associate producer in the movie.

Furthermore, Chua said the movie would be screened in cinemas nationwide in January next year in conjunction with the Chinese New Year.

“We are also planning to air the movie on Astro Shaw, Netflix, Iflix, Facebook, Instagram, Flight TV and other platforms,” he said.

Also present were the movie producer, Chester Pang, KKCCCI deputy president Chang Chin Shin, JP, vice president Datuk Chee Chi Vun, Commerce and Industry director Datuk Chee Chi Seng and executive secretary Tan Kar Seng.