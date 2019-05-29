‘Set up community-based mental health services for early intervention’

KUCHING: More community-based mental health services should be provided at public hospitals throughout the state.

Mental Health Association of Sarawak (MHAS) Kuching branch deputy chairman Dr Lau Kim Kah said this is to increase awareness of mental health issues as well as provide early intervention for people suffering from mental disorders.

“If we can have community-based mental health base at hospitals including those in the districts, where psychiatrists are posted there, they can manage patients in their community.

“This would ensure that more people will be exposed to mental health issues and encourage them to seek help,” he told The Borneo Post when met at MHAS Kuching’s branch office yesterday.

Dr Lau suggested that community-based mental health base at hospitals are in fact more productive compared to a centralised mental hospital.

“Providing mental health services at a mental hospital is doing a disservice for people who suffer from mental disorders, because patients who get admitted will be ‘branded’.

“Patients who have been admitted and discharged from this hospital face problems assimilating themselves back to their normal life in a sense that whatever they do, people might judge them whereby when they laugh, their friend might say something is wrong with them or if they get angry, they claim that they have a relapse,” he explained,

He added that admission to a mental hospital is only as a last resort when a person is a danger to him or herself, or to others.

He pointed out that currently, only Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), Sentosa Hospital, Sri Aman Hospital, Sibu Hospital and Miri Hospital provide mental health services.

“There is a psychiatrist based in Kapit as well but if patients need admission, they have to be sent to the nearest hospital.

“If we can provide mental health services in the community, not only does this reduce the handicap but it also reduces the stigma and damage because we don’t have to wait until a person suffering from mental health issues has done a lot of damage before they get admitted.”

Meanwhile, Dr Lau also expressed his concern over the recent news where a youth was seriously injured following a suspected suicide attempt at Jalan Ang Cheng Ho.

“We urge anyone facing troubles to reach out and talk to trusted people in their own networks and with people who are trained in helping those emotionally distressed.

“Family, friends and colleagues can also encourage anyone showing signs of distress to approach us or any of the services available in Sarawak, or call us themselves to ask how to support the person,” he advised.

MHAS’ main office at Jalan Tun Ahmad Zaidi Adruce here is where counselling sessions are available by appointment on a sessional basis. The association also has branches in Miri and Sibu.

Dr Lau also urged those facing difficulties or suicidal thoughts to call Befrienders, a non-governmental organisation which provides telephone counselling service every evening from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

“They can also be contacted via email at [email protected] in addition to services provided by the government and private doctors.

“We encourage all to save and spread this information and for all media to remind people of such services whenever suicide is mentioned. Working together, we can prevent more suicides as well as reaching out to those already traumatised by such actions.”