State gov’t to extend electric bus service

KUCHING: The state government will be extending its electric bus service that has now reached the end of its three-month trial period.

Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah announced that the service would still be available for free to commuters and passengers in the city centre.

“We have received numerous queries as to whether the service to be continued even after the three-month trial run by the operator ends.

“It has been decided that the state government will continue its operations and services until the end of the year,” Abdul Karim said when met by the media at the National Kidney Foundation in Jalan Abang Haji Adruce yesterday,

He added that the state government will take care of its operations for the remaining months of the year.

“After one year we’ll have to look into whether to increase the number of electric buses, but there’s a high probability that it will be done. The routes for the buses will be expanded as well.”

The electric bus service that debuted in March this year received positive feedback from users who praised its convenience and app tracking services.

It covers 26 stations, which include some of the city’s attractions such as the Kuching Waterfront, Sarawak Museum, and Open Air Market.

It also comes with a free WiFi connection and can carry up to 53 passengers.