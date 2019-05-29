‘S’wak’s Pride’ seeks short stories for record attempt

SIBU: The organisers of ‘Sarawak’s Pride’ have approached non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to help collect short stories related to unity, as part of a bid to enter the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR).

The aim of the project is to collect short stories on unity from all walks of life in Sarawak, to be shared for the purpose of enhancing the understanding of unity and how unity may be further fostered.

“‘Sarawak’s Pride – Most Number of Unity Short Stories Project’, is a record attempt launched on Feb 12 to showcase Sarawak’s pride by collecting the most number of unity short stories from Sarawak to be included in MBR,” said Yayasan Perpaduan Sarawak (YPS) chief executive Datu Aloysius Dris during a briefing yesterday at the Resident’s Office here together with Sarawak Development Institute (SDI) conference division head Rosalind Wong.

He said the criterion given by MBR to create the record was 1,000 short stories and that in order to collect the required number of stories, help would be needed from various groups and organisations such as ethnic-based associations, religious bodies and the media.

Aloysius added that selected stories would be showcased at a walk-in maze, which would be set up and showcased in Kuching, Sibu, Bintulu, and Miri.

Wong, on the other hand, announced that the best three submitted stories would win an Apple Macbook Pro 13-inch (first prize), Apple iPhone XR 128GB (second prize) and Apple AirPods (third prize).

Stories can be submitted via email to [email protected]; through the YPS website (www.yps.org.my); or via WhatsApp (013-671 8063).

For more information about the project or for promotional assistance, contact the organisers on 082-415484.

Updates on the project may be obtained from Facebook and Instagram with the #sarawakpride hashtag.

Among those present at the briefing yesterday were representatives from Sarawak Dayak National Union (SDNU) Sibu, Sibu Buddhists Association, Sibu Hindu Temple committee, Sibu Resident’s Office, Sarikei Resident’s Office, Sibu District Office, Kanowit District Office, Meradong District Office, and Methodist Pilley Institute.