Ta Ann still guarded from global geopolitical scenarios

SIBU: Ta Ann Holdings Bhd (Ta Ann) has opted to remain guarded against the global geopolitical scenario, its executive chairman Datuk Amar Abdul Hamed Sepawi said.

He noted that the trade war between China and the US is slowing external demand, and rising borrowing costs which is expected to continue to weigh on global economy as well as the economy of Malaysia this year.

He stated this in his message in Ta Ann’s 2018 annual report released during Ta Ann fs 22nd annual general meeting here yesterday.

Also present at the meeting was Ta Ann’s managing director Dato Wong Kuo Hea.

According to Hamed, with the current consolidation in timber production in tandem with sustainable forest management certification, strategies to improve the production yield, creative solutions in developing and promoting valued-added products in downstream activities in line with the government initiatives would remain a main focus for Ta Ann.

“The longer-term economic outlook in India, our key logs market looks promising on the back of growing influence. We are positive that demand from India will improve.

“Sawn timber market remains competitive while our marketing strategy is to concentrate on market which appreciates the value of the hardwood instead of competing directly with softwood,” he added.

He said the push by the governments across the world for environmental friendly fuel as alternative sources of renewable energy is being translated into legislated or mandatory use of bio-fuel.

“The expected incremental use of crude palm oil for energy is expected to be the dominant factor in setting new price levels for demand-supply equilibrium within this year.

“Our oil palm division will remain the major contributor to group earnings over the next few years, “ he disclosed.

Barring unforeseen circumstances, the group was confident of a satisfactory performance this year, he said, adding that Ta Ann would continue to achieve a balance between providing reasonable return to shareholders whilst retaining funds for new investment opportunities critical to long term growth.

For the last financial year, the group had declared dividend of 10 sen per share.

“This amounted to a total payout of RM44.43 million, representing a net dividend payout ratio of 50 per cent,” he pointed out.