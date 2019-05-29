Three killed in SUV-lorry crash in Bintulu

KUCHING: A fatal crash involving a sports utility vehicle (SUV) and a lorry has resulted in the deaths of three women, all passengers of the SUV.

The accident took place along the Bintulu-Miri coastal road earlier this afternoon. As many as 10 people were in the SUV, including two young children.

The other seven victims in the SUV were rushed to the Bintulu Hospital for medical treatment.

Scenes from crash show members of the public stopping to help extricate the bodies of the three women from the wreckage of the SUV, which appeared to have collided head-on with the lorry.

When contacted, Bintulu police chief Superintendent Zulkipli Suhaili confirmed the case but could not reveal further information. The identities of the victims and others involved in the accident have not been made available as of press time.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Developing story, more updates to follow