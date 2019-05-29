Try out quick and convenient Raya recipes from Ayam Brand

SHAH ALAM: With Hari Raya almost upon us, Ayam Brand has crafted a series of eight recipes that include traditional favorites as well as other quick and easy recipes that anyone can whip-up.

Simply and satisfying donburi sardines with coconut rice uses just six ingredients to create a meal. All one has to do is cook rice with Ayam Brand coconut milk, water, pandan and salt in a rice cooker. Once cooked, serve with Ayam Brand sardines in olive oil.

Another simple recipe using healthy and preservative-free Ayam Brand products are tuna brown rice balls. Prepare the night before and refrigerate overnight. Pop them into an oven to melt the cheese and make it crispy on the outside. Bake them for 10 minutes and it’s done.

While making Thai Fishcakes might seem intimidating, Ayam Brand makes it easy with their canned tuna. Blend all the ingredients in water and coconut milk into a paste, whisk in spring onion and coriander, shape them into ovals then refrigerate. Once set, pan sear using Ayam Brand coconut cooking oil.

Udang Masak Kunyit is a home-style favorite for many families. The Ayam Brand version does away with frying aromatics and spices, while maintaining the creaminess and piquancy of the dish. All it requires is 15 minutes of cooking time, then serve with rice or pita bread.

Roti Jala with Sardines will provide a tasty surprise as part of one’s Raya spread, while Coconut Cornflake Cookies and Kuih Talam will definitely satisfy those with a sweet tooth.

For a Raya twist on traditional bread and butter pudding, localise the recipe with Ayam Brand coconut milk and dates. Prepped and baked in just 25 minutes, yet so satisfying when served with ice cream or chocolate sauce.

