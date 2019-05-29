Watch out for new attractions at Marina Bay Water Theme Park

MIRI: ATPD Sdn Bhd is bringing a new form of recreational activity to the Miri Marina Bay Water Theme Park here from June 20 till Dec 31.

It is based on the inflatable water theme park concept, which is divided into two playgrounds, namely adult and children playground.

The adult playground (for those aged 13 and above) is an open-area inflatable water theme park to be set up at the bay area, while the children playground will be located on dry land.

It will open every Friday, Saturday, Sunday, public holiday, and also during school holidays. The adult playground will open from 10am till 6pm while the children playground from 10am till 9pm.

Tickets are priced at RM8 per person for adults and RM5 per person for children. Children below two years old accompanied by their parents can enter for free.

The organiser is now offering early bird promotion; adults only pay RM5 per person if they buy their tickets before June 1

Among the various attractions are the large whale water slide, large castle maze, and children swimming pool with floating duck boats.

Since it is an open area water theme park, those entering the adult playground must wear life jackets. Life guards will also be stationed there to monitor the situation. Toilets and shower facilities will also be provided.

Apart from the Miri Marina Bay Water Theme Park, ATPD Sdn Bhd will also be coming up with the big yellow duck exhibition from June 20 till July 21.

The 10-metre high yellow duck will be stationed at Coco Cabana not far from Miri Marina Bay Water Theme Park.

The exhibition will open from 3pm to 10pm. Visitors can purchase tickets at RM5 per person, and each will have an opportunity to receive a small yellow duck, which is limited to the first 10,000 visitors.

Tickets for the Miri Marina Bay Water Theme Park and Big Yellow Duck exhibition are available at these venues: Coco Cabana Office (9.30am-6pm) and MaxGame (noon-9pm). The contact number is 016-8926695.

Tickets must not be thrown away after visiting the water theme park and the Big Yellow Duck exhibition because the holders can get a RM5 discount when purchasing any items at MaxGame outlet.

Food stalls and booths for games and toys will also be available at the Big Yellow Duck exhibition at Coco Cabana. There will also be a beautiful three-dimensional lighting exhibition there.

For queries, contact Agnes Ling at 016-8963770 or WhatsApp your queries to: +60125670737 or +6737286665. You are also welcome to log on to the Miri Marina Water Park Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/inflatablewaterparkmiri/.