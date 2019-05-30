Always have positive thinking — Dr Abdul Rahman

LIMBANG: Muslims are reminded to always have positive thinking and shield themselves against any negative influence that could hamper government’s effort of bringing them together with other races into the mainstream of development.

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Dr Abdul Rahman Ismail said negative influences are destructive and thus they should instead focus on developing their potentials to tap opportunities available in various fields to improve their economic status.

“Opportunities are abundant including those provided by the government for the people to improve their socio-economic status.

“Thus capitalise on your potentials to take advantage of the opportunities made available to improve your living standard, instead of indulging in unhealthy activities which could ruin your life,” he advised at the recent Badudun Ramadan 2019 programme at Surau Jannatul Naim, Kampung Berawan here.

Also present were Limbang district officer Superi Awang Said, Sarawak Religious Department director Ustaz Khalidi Ibrahim, Limbang Islamic religious officer Awang Abdul Rahim Awang Rosley, SMK Agama Limbang principal Zaini Hasbollah, Penghulu Abu Bakar Tinggal and head of Kampung Berawan, Kalong Tembol.

Dr Abdul Rahman, who is also Bukit Kota assemblyman, assured that the government will continue to prioritise the people’s welfare in its efforts to accelerate development in all fields in the state.

Thus, for a holistic development, besides providing basic infrastructure such as roads, water supply and electricity, he said the government too provides funds for religious development like construction of houses of worship like mosques, temples and churches.

As an example, he cited the new surau Jannatul Naim, Kampung Berawan for which the government allocated RM450,000, so that it could serve both as a place of worship and a centre for other community oriented programmes like courses on cooking which could attract more youths to be actively involved in both religious and social programmes.

Dr Abdul Rahman urged both the state and federal agencies to continue supporting the annual Badudun Ramadan programme.